Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.67

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.67 and traded as high as C$35.23. Cameco shares last traded at C$34.74, with a volume of 1,155,118 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.27.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

