CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on September 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

