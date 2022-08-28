Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $22.88 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

