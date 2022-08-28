Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.67

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.67 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 83.46 ($1.01). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 81.96 ($0.99), with a volume of 11,937,627 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 819.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

In other Centrica news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). In other Centrica news, insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). Insiders purchased 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,694 over the last three months.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

