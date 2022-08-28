Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.