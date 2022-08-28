Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.66 and traded as low as C$13.93. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.94, with a volume of 179,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.66.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.