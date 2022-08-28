Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.64

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $13.75. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 46,020 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

