Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.64

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $13.75. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 46,020 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
