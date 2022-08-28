Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gentex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gentex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Stock Down 3.2 %

Gentex Profile

Gentex stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.