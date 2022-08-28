Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

