Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.