Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

