Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.