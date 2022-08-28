Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.8 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

