Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

