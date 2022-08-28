Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,161 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

