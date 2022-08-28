Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

