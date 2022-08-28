Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

