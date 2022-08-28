Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,579 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

