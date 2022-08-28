Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.14. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,464 shares.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,886 shares in the company, valued at $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

