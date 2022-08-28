CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.62. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 69,211 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.