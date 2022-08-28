CRYPTO20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.64 million and $8.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084281 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,921 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.