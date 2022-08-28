Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cryptyde Stock Performance

TYDE opened at $0.87 on Friday. Cryptyde has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Cryptyde Company Profile

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

