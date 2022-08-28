Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,690,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $222.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.