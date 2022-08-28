Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

