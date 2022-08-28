DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 12th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.43 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

