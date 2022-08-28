Doge Killer Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $464.79 or 0.02322981 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $50.03 million and $1.03 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

