Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 4.1 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
