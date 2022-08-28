DOOR Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $20,713.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOOR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083833 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

