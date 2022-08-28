Dora Factory Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00013474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $4.69 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084281 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.