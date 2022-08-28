Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.35 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.35 million and $4.16 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Edgecoin
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
