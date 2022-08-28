EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.41

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.41 and traded as high as $51.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 18,189 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
