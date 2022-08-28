EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.41

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.41 and traded as high as $51.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 18,189 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.