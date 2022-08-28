EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

