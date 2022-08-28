Equitable Trust Co. Buys 418 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

