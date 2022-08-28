Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

