ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $48.81 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

