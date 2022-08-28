Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $32.79 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $757.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $32.79 or 0.00163842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.59 or 0.07428987 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MeetPle (MPT) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000187 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,570,400 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
