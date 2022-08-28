Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 23,447,869 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.41.

About Europa Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.