Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 23,447,869 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.41.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

