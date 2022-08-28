Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.