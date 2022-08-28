Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,962,553.

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. Filo Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

