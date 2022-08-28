First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

