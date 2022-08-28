First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

