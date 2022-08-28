First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 585.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.94% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

