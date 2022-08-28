Fox Co. (FOXA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 on September 28th

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FOX will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FOX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 336,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 730,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

