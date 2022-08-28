Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 9,660 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

