Gera Coin Price Reaches $0.0084 (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $41,453.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gera Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.