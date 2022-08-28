Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,698,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

