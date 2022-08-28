Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

HAE opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

