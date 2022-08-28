Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 100 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

MOH stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.75 and its 200 day moving average is $309.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

